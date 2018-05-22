Dhanuka Agritech Q4 net up 15 pc at Rs 29 cr

Specials
New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Dhanuka Agritech today posted 14.65 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 28.64 crore for the fourth quarter of 2017-18 financial year.
Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 24.98 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Net income rose to Rs 191.97 crore during January-March, 2017-18 from Rs 188.12 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Expenses however rose marginally to Rs 157.47 crore from Rs 154.13 crore.
The Board recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for 2017-18.
Shares of the company rose 1.2 per cent to settle at Rs 570.75 a piece on BSE today. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU
