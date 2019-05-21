Dhanuka Agritech Q4 profit falls 7 pc

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech Tuesday reported 6.59 per cent drop in net profit at Rs 26.75 crore during March quarter of 2018-19 financial year.Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 28.64 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.Total income increased to Rs 199.16 crore during the latest quarter from Rs 191.97 crore in the same period of 2017-18.Expenses remained higher at Rs 163.06 crore as against Rs 157.47 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Board reappointed Mahendra Kumar Dhanuka as Managing Director for another five-year term with effect from August 14, 2019. It also recommended a dividend of Rs 0.60 per share subject to approval of shareholders. PTI LUX LUX ANUANU