Dharamsala to host 2-day statistical meet from Thursday

Dharamsala, Nov 14 (PTI) The hillside city of Dharamsala will host from Thursday a two-day meet of various statistical organisations of the country. The conference is being organised by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation in collaboration with the Economic and Statistics Directorate of the Himachal Government, an official said Wednesday. He said Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Vijay Goyal will inaugurate the conference at Hotel Deepolo at 10 am in Dharamsala on Thursday, while Food Supply Minister Kishan Kapoor of the Himachal Pradesh government would grace the occasion as a special guest. PTI CORR RAXRAX