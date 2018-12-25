Dharamshala schools to stay open on PM's rally day: dt admin

Dharamshala, Dec 25 (PTI) Facing the Opposition's allegation that it has ordered closure of schools in Dharamshala to ferry children to Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's rally site on December 27, the state government Tuesday withdrew its earlier order to shut down all educational institutions in the hill town on the day. The kangra district administration had earlier ordered closure of all schools and other educational institutions in Dharamshala on December 27, saying it was to ensure that school children do not get stuck up in possible traffic snarls on the rally day.In a fresh order, issued Tuesday, Kangra district administration said all educational institutes under the Dharmshala education block, will stay open on Thursday."Now all educational institutions of Dharamsala Education section will be open on December 27," said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar. The district administration has also asked the school principles to possibly change the school timings on the day to ensure that children do not face problem due to possible traffic jams. PTI CORR RAXRAX