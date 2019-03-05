DHC condoled death of sitting judge Valmiki Mehta

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday condoled the death of its sitting judge, Justice Valmiki Mehta, who passed away on March 1 following a heart attack.Chief Justice Rajendra Menon said at the full-court reference to pay the tribute that Justice Mehta was a man of uncompromising and firm nature."We lost a stalwart, a man who has no parallel," he said.The full court reference was attended by sitting high court judges, family members of the judge who passed away many advocates and former judges, including Justices Kailash Gambhir and Manmohan Singh.The chief justice said Justice Mehta's clarity of thought and uprightness was acknowledged by all.Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya said Justice Mehta would be difficult to forget he would live through his judgments.Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra said Justice Mehta was an institution in himself and he was a human incarnation of SCC online.Delhi Bar Council Chairman KC Mittal said Justice Mehta was a source of inspiration for young lawyers. PTI SKV SA