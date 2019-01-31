DHFL appoints CA firm to examine allegations by Cobrapost

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Mortgage firm DHFL Thursday appointed a Chartered Accountant firm to examine allegations made by Cobrapost that the NBFC through shell companies has siphoned out Rs 31,000 crore.According to an expose by portal Cobrapost, DHFL allegedly diverted Rs 31,000 crore of loans raised from state-owned banks but the company had termed the report as mischievous with a mala fide intention.The company at its meeting held on Thursday, January 31, 2019, has appointed an independent Chartered Accountant firm to verify the allegations made in the complaint and submit a report in a time bound manner, DHFL said in a regulatory filing.DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd) in a statement had said the company is publicly listed housing finance company and is regulated by the National Housing Bank and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, amongst other regulators. PTI DPBAL