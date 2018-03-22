DHFL raises Rs 300 crore via NCDs

Specials
New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) has raised Rs 300 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.
The company in a stock filing said it has allotted 3,000 non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 300 crore.
The bonds with a maturity of one year are set to mature on March 25, 2019.
The non-banking financial company is present in lending, insurance and asset management business.
Stock of DHFL closed 0.43 per cent down at Rs 518 on BSE. PTI KPM KPM BAL BAL
