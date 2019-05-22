DHFL shares close with over 9 pc loss

(Eds: Adding a word in intro) New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd slumped over 9 per cent Wednesday amid reports that the company will no longer accept fresh deposits from public or renew the existing deposits. The company has also stopped the withdrawal of premature deposits with immediate effect, according to the reports. On the BSE, the scrip of the non-banking financial company opened on a negative note and further slumped 17.51 per cent to Rs 107.15. It finally settled at Rs 117.65, shedding 9.43 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares declined 9.81 per cent to close the counter at Rs 117.25 apiece. In terms of equity volume, 55.86 lakh shares on the BSE and nearly 6 crore scrips on the NSE were traded during the day. Last week, the firm in regulatory filings said credit rating agencies -- Crisil, Icra, Care Ratings and Brickwork Ratings -- have downgraded the company's ratings. PTI SRS HRS