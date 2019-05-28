DHFL shares fall nearly 4 pc amid reports of lookout notice against promoters

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd fell nearly 4 per cent Tuesday, amid reports of a lookout notice against the company's promoters over shell companies. The scrip declined 3.57 per cent to close at Rs 114.80 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 6.88 per cent to Rs 110.85. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares fell by 3.65 per cent to close at Rs 114.80 apiece. In terms of traded volume, 40.44 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over four crore shares on the NSE during the day. The BSE had sought clarification from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on May 28, 2019, with reference to news over lookout notice against DHFL promoters over shell companies. Later, Dewan Housing in a clarification to the BSE said, "Please note that the company and/or its promoter-directors have not received any communication from the authorities regarding issuance of any lookout notice." Apart from this, according to our knowledge, there is no other price-sensitive information under Regulation 30 of the Sebi listing regulations which could have bearing on the share price of the company, the filing added. "The company is currently focused in getting a strategic partner, fulfilling all its obligations on time and in building strategy for the company's back-to-business growth. As reiterated in the past, we deny all allegations of existence of any alleged shell companies. We have fully co-operated with all authorities and we have not received any communication from any authorities in support of any of these allegations," it said. PTI SUM HRS