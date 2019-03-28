DHFL shares zoom 9.5% amid stake sale reports

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) zoomed 9.5 per cent Thursday amid reports that Piramal Group and Baring Private Equity (PE) are in talks to acquire a majority stake in the company. The stock jumped 9.53 per cent to close at Rs 149.40 on the BSE. Intra-day, it sharply rose 13.63 per cent to Rs 155. On the NSE, shares advanced 9.48 per cent to close at Rs 149.50. In terms of volume, 52.64 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while over six crore shares were traded on the NSE during the day. Meanwhile, the BSE had sought clarification from DHFL, earlier in the day, with reference to reports that Piramal, Baring PE are in talks to acquire majority stake in the company. "In this connection, please note that during the investors' call held on February 4, 2019, the chairman and managing director of the company had mentioned that there is an intent to bring in strategic investor(s) in the company," DHFL said in a clarification to the BSE. The board of directors had constituted a special committee to evaluate such interest. However, no further discussions or decision in relation to the same have been made by the board of directors of the company, it said. "In case any such decision is taken by the board, we will intimate the stock exchanges as per the provisions of SEBI listing regulations," the filing added. Apart from this, as per our knowledge there is no other price sensitive information under regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations which could have bearing on the share price of the company, it said. PTI SUM RUJ RVKRVK