DHFL to raise Rs 1,500cr on Nov 15

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Dewan Housing Finance Corporation said Monday the company plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore through an issue of bonds.The company proposes to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 1,500 crore on private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.The issue will open on Thursday and closes the same day.The tenure of the bonds is of 10 years. The company however said it has not decided on the coupon rate on the bonds. PTI KPM MRMR