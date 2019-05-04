scorecardresearch
DHFL to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) Saturday said it will raise funds up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches. The board of the company in its meeting on Saturday approved the proposal to raise capital up to Rs 2,000 crore, DHFL said in a filing to the BSE. "The Board has constituted a sub-committee named "Special Committee for Issuance of Securities" and authorised the said Committee to decide upon various factors viz. mode, pricing, terms & conditions and other allied matters in respect of the said issuance," DHFL added. PTI JD ABMABM

