Dhirendra Chauhan rejoins BJP in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Mar 30 (PTI) Senior leader from Kotdwar Dhirendra Chauhan, who had quit the BJP during civic body polls in the state, rejoined the party on Saturday along with his supporters. Welcoming him back into the party fold, Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said his return would further bolster the BJP's chances in Pauri. Chauhan, who is considered to be an influential leader from Kotdwar segment of Pauri (Garhwal) Lok Sabha seat, had left the saffron party after his wife was denied a ticket in the mayoral elections in the state. He said he may have quit the party over some differences but his "heart always belonged to it". "I will work wholeheartedly for the party's victory from the seat," Chauhan said. Describing party nominee from Pauri Tirath Singh Rawat as a man from a military family who led a simple life, the chief minister said when he was first fielded by the party in an election, he had no money to contest but registered a "big victory". "This time again, he is heading for a big win," the chief minister said. PTI ALM CK