Dhoni to join Army troops in Kashmir on July 31, will carry out normal duties of soldier

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an honorary Lieutenant Colonel, will join the army troops in Kashmir valley by month end and will carry out patrolling, guard duties and similar responsibilities just like other soldiers.Dhoni, the world cup winning captain, will be staying with his 106 Territorial Army battalion (Para) from July 31 to August 15 and undertake duties with the troops, Army officials said.The unit is in Kashmir Valley as part of Victor Force.Dhoni will be taking on patrolling, guard and post duties while staying with the troops, officials said.They said the 38-year-old cricketer will carry out the responsibilities during his stay in the battalion just like any other soldier."As requested by the officer and approved by the Army headquarters, he will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with troops," said a senior Army official.Dhoni was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011.Amid mounting speculation around his international retirement after India's semi-final exit from the recent World Cup, Dhoni had told the BCCI that he will take a two-month sabbatical from the game to serve his parachute regiment.Dhoni had made himself "unavailable" for India's tour of West Indies but ruled out immediate retirement a day before the selectors met in Mumbai to pick the squads for the upcoming West indies tour, starting August 3.The selection committee chaired by MSK Prasad has already discussed it with Dhoni that it's time to invest in future.The Territorial Army is a part of the Army. Its present role is to relieve the regular Army from static duties and assist civil administration in dealing with natural calamities and maintenance of essential services. PTI MPB RT