Dhunseri to buy Egyptian co in joint venture

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd today said it will buyout Egyptian Petrochemical Holding Companys 23 per cent stake in their joint venture company for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition would be done in seven tranches, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it had yesterday entered into "a Share Purchase Agreement with Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM) for the purchase of its 23 per cent stake of our joint venture company - Egyptian Indian Polyester Company S.A.E (EIPET) in 7 tranches."

Dhunseri will buy 43,700 equity shares of EIPET from ECHEM at par value in the first and second tranche and the payment for the first and second tranche has been made.

"The remaining shares would be purchased by the company, the last tranche being in the year 2023 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement," it added. PTI ANZ MR MR