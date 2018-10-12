Diagnostic startup Healthians launches operations in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Online diagnostic startup Healthians Friday announced the launch of its operations in Punjab.Healthians will be making an investment of Rs 10 crore in the state by 2020. The investment will be made towards hiring, establishing operations in the state, and creating awareness about wellness and preventive care, it said.The company has raised multiple rounds of funding from various investors including Yuvraj Singh's investment venture YouWeCan, the company added. Healthians will be hiring over 300 phlebotomists, people trained to draw blood from a patient for clinical or medical testing, and support staff in the state by March 2019. Our vision is to employ the power of science and technology to add 10 healthy years to every Indian's life. With the launch of our services in Punjab, we bring the best in wellness and preventive diagnostics to the residents of the state, with world-class technology and impeccable service, Healthians CEO and founder Deepak Sahni said. The services are priced at least 40 per cent cheaper than the industry rates, he added. The company that started with Delhi NCR in 2015, now has operations in 21 cities of 6 states including Sonipat, Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur, Dehradun, Jaipur, Panipat, Ambala, Karnal, Mohali, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, among others. PTI SUN SHW ANUANU