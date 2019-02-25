Dialogue only way to resolve Indo-Pak tensions: Farooq

Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Dialogue is the only way to resolve tensions between India and Pakistan, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said Monday, asserting that Islamabad should make strong efforts to end militancy on its soil. "There are attempts to create war hysteria. You should pray to God to save us from war. There have been four wars, but nothing was achieved except loss of lives," Abdullah said while addressing party functionaries, workers and delegates at the NC headquarters here. "The only way out is through dialogue and Pakistan should try to end the militancy and it should do so strongly," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said. "If it does not do so, then that country will be labelled as a terror state which will bring miseries to its people." The Srinagar parliamentarian expressed happiness over Pakistan MP Rajesh Kumar Vankwani meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. "I am happy that (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan had sent his representative who met the Prime Minister of India and Sushma Swaraj. I am hopeful that the war hysteria which was being built would have lessened. Please pray to God so that the clouds of war make way for peace," the NC chief said. Welcoming former IAS officer Farooq Ahmad Shah into the party fold, Abdullah said the NC would benefit from Shah's experience in public life. "His (Shah's) acumen for administration will benefit the party. I am hopeful that Shah will make the party stronger at grass roots." Shah has served in key positions in the state and was posted as commissioner secretary of the Irrigation and Flood Control when he opted for an early retirement recently. PTI SSB MIJHMB