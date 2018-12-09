Diamond trader killing case: TV actress questioned

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Police Sunday questioned model-cum-television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee in connection with the killing of a diamond trader, an official said. The trader, Rajeshwar Udani, 57, a resident of suburban Ghatkopar, had gone missing on November 28. His decomposed body was found at Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district Friday, police had said.Police Saturday arrested Sachin Pawar, a former personal assistant of a Maharashtra minister, and Dinesh Pawar, a suspended police constable who was earlier arrested in a rape case.They were Sunday remanded to police custody till December 14, a police official said.Police suspect that the trader was killed over a monetary dispute and for having a roving eye for a female friend of Sachin Pawar, the official said.Bhattacharjee, who is known for her role as Gopi Bahu in the popular Hindi serial "Saath Nibhana Sathiya", was questioned Saturday, he said Sunday.She was allowed to go after questioning, the official said without elaborating.Meanwhile, Bhattacharjee took to Twitter to explain her position."Hello frens..thanks for your love and caring..I am safe and home nd there is nothing to get worried about..It was an investigation as I know the person who got killed..an official statement has been already given by the department..All is well (sic)," she tweeted.Police are interrogating several persons in connection with the case.According to police, Udani's son had lodged a missing complaint at the Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar on November 29 when his father did not return home.During the probe, it came to light that an unidentified body has been found in Panvel, about 60 km fromMumbai, police had said, adding that it was later identified as that of Udani's.Post-mortem revealed fractures at several places in the body and death by strangulation.Sachin and Dinesh were booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping) and 120b (conspiracy). PTI DC NSK KJKJ