Diane Kruger shares sweet Thanksgiving message for Norman Reedus

Los Angeles, Nov 22 (PTI) Actor Diane Kruger has shared a heartfelt tribute to her partner Norman Reedus on Thanksgiving.The couple, who have been dating since 2016, welcomed a baby last month."Favourite time of the year. Happy Thanksgiving everyone," the 42-year-old actor captioned an Instagram picture of herself.I have a lot to be thankful for this year and I count my lucky stars to have met you @bigbaldhead and for sharing life's many blessings with you," Kruger added while tagging Reedus' Instagram account.Kruger and 49-year-old Reedus met on the sets of 2015 film "Sky". Their newborn is the first child for Kruger and second for Reedus, who is father to 19-year-old Mingus from his five-year-relationship with supermodel Helena Christensen. PTI RB RB BKBK