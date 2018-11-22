Dick Van Dyke had paid Disney USD 4,000 to play another role in 'Mary Poppins'

Los Angeles, Nov 22 (PTI) Screen legend Dick Van Dyke, who famously starred 1964 film "Mary Poppins", has said he bribed Disney chief Walt Disney to secure another role in the children's classic.During a conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda for promoting the upcoming sequel, "Mary Poppins Returns", the 92-year-old revealed how he came to play banker Mr Dawes Sr in the film, in addition to playing the chimney sweeper Bert in the film."I said, 'I'll do it for nothing.' Actually, I had to give him USD 4,000 dollars. I had to pay him to do the part," the veteran actor said. When Miranda asked whether Van Dyke ultimately paid Disney to play the banker, he quipped, "And I'd do it again".The playwright, who is portraying former apprentice of Van Dyke's Bert in the new film, said not many people are aware of this fact that the veteran star had dual roles in the original."I always, when I tell my friends you're in it. They go, 'Oh, he's playing Bert,' I go, 'Remember he played two parts in that movie'. It's funny when you're a kid and you see it, you don't realise that. You don't realise it's you in that other part," Miranda said.Van Dyke is playing Mr Dawes Jr in "Mary Poppins Returns" and said Disney welcomed him back to the role with open arms. "I got excited of course that there was going to be one, and of course my first question was: 'Can I be in it?'" he said. "Mary Poppins Returns" is set to release on December 19 worldwide. PTI RB BKBK