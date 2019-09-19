Did '83' as families of athletes are not given enough credit: Deepika Padukone

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Actor Deepika Padukone says she gave her nod to Kabir Khan's "83" as she believes the contribution of the family or the spouse of a sportsperson is not recognised. Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev, to be played by her real-life husband, actor Ranveer Singh. This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after 2018's "Padmaavat". "Kabir thought of me for the film. It's a very small role but a very special role because I feel like the role of a spouse or family is not always given enough credit," Deepika told reporters here. "When you look at athletes and when they win and perform on an international stage and platform, the family gets very little recognition. Keeping that in mind I wanted to do the film," she added. The actor was speaking at the 20th edition of IIFA awards. "83" will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020. PTI JUR SHDSHD