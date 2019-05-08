Did not make derogatory comments against Tiwari, Kejriwal in reply to Delhi poll body

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal denied he made "derogatory comments" against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, in reply to a notice issued to him by the Delhi poll body.Tiwari had complained to the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, accusing Kejriwal of "intentionally insulting" his profession and the Poorvanchali community on Saturday.Kejriwal, in his reply sent to the CEO Tuesday, said he did not make derogatory comments and did not insult Tiwari. The Chief Electoral Office, Delhi, has forwarded its report to the Election Commission, which will take the final call on the complaint.At a public meeting in support of AAP's North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey, Kejriwal had said, "Manoj Tiwari dances really well. Dilip Pandey does not know how to dance. Pandey knows how to work. Vote for the person who works and not the one who is a dancer. The dancer won't be of any use to you."In the complaint, Tiwari, an actor-singer and BJP's North East Delhi nominee, said, "My profession is not immoral and illegal and that people of our country feel proud that being a professional, I am serving the masses and representing Poorvanchali people living in Delhi." PTI SLB SLB ABHABH