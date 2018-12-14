Diego Luna and Scoot McNairy to star in second season of 'Narcos: Mexico'

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (PTI) Netflix announced Friday that Diego Luna and Scoot McNairy will play the lead roles in the upcoming second season of "Narcos: Mexico".The streaming giant renewed the show for a second season earlier this month. Production recently began on season two in Mexico City, Mexico with Eric Newman attached as showrunner and executive producer.Jose Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard and Andres Baiz are also executive producing the series.The season one of "Narcos: Mexico", that started streaming from November 16, has moved the story to Mexico and charts the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes charge. Luna recently received a Critics' Choice Award nomination (Best Actor in a Drama Series) for his performance in season one; the series also got a WGA nomination in the Episodic Drama category. PTI SHDSHD