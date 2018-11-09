Diego Luna to lead 'Star Wars' spin-off series

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (PTI) Actor Diego Luna is set to play the lead role in a new "Star Wars" series for Disney's upcoming streaming service. According to Variety, the show will be a prequel to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".The actor will reprise his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor, the cocky daredevil who helped Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso steal the 'Death Star' plans in the hit 2016 film."Going back to the 'Star Wars' universe is very special for me. I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply," Luna said in a statement. The "Rogue One" prequel will be set in the early years of the Rebellion and is described as a "rousing spy thriller".A release date for the series has not yet been announced, but production will begin in 2019. Disney expects to launch its new direct-to-consumer service late next year.The company has also tapped Jon Favreau to write and executive produce another "Star Wars" TV series titled "The Mandalorian", which centres on a "lone gunfighter" and his adventures in the far reaches of the galaxy.Disney is developing a number of limited series based on popular characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as well. PTI SHDSHD