Differently-abled people to have access to Prez speech, R-Day parade commentary on DD

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday decided that differently-abled people will be facilitated access to the president's address and commentary of the Republic Day parade, with Doordarshan carrying sign language interpretation of the events.DD Bharati will carry sign language interpretation of the president's address to the nation on their channel from 7:00 pm to 7:30 pm on January 25, an official statement said.On January 26, DD News will carry the sign language interpretation of the commentary on their channel from 9:00 AM to 11.25 AM, the statement said."The I-B Ministry has today taken a decision to facilitate access to the differently-abled people, to the speech of the president on the eve of the Republic Day and to the commentary of the Republic Day parade to help them connect meaningfully with this important national day," it said.The feed of DD News and DD Bharati will be made available free of cost to all the television channels who may avail this facility for the benefit of the differently-abled people, it said. PTI ASK KJKJ