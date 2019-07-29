Difficult tall order to match up to: Ghaywan on taking over reins from Motwane for "Sacred Games 2"

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) National Award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan is making his debut on the web with season two of Netflix's "Sacred Games" and he says it was a challenge for him to direct the popular series. He returns to direction after his 2015 debut film "Masaan" that received wide acclaim from critics and audiences alike across the globe. "I was wallowing that when I should direct my second film. And this happened. From indie, zone to suddenly do this... This is not my kind of thing, this is not my language. But I took that as a challenge. I saw a lot of series. Now, I am a chronic binge-watcher. "I usually get too much into details, too much into research. For this series, I was only wanting to do my best. There is no other thing (directing) than this that I want to do," Ghaywan told PTI. Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane returns as showrunner but has handed over his directorial reins to Ghaywan for Sartaj Singh's portions. Anurag Kashyap will again don the director's hat for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's track.Ghaywan calls his turn as a director on the series a big opportunity. "It is a different medium and it was difficult for me because of the pressure (referring to the expectations from 'Sacred Games 2'), the external pressure. For me, it was a challenge. It is a difficult tall order to match up to. "There is no option that you try and match up to the craftsmanship that he (Motwane) brings in. Anurag and he are my mentors and suddenly I have to match up to that standard and you have to live up to it exactly that way," the director, who has worked as an AD on "Gangs of Wasseypur", added.The "Masaan" helmer said Motwane had set a certain template in season one and he not only had to get that right but also had to add his own signature touch to it. "There is a certain tone that is set and you have to follow that, you need to bring the same kind of visual language and energy and that was a huge challenge for me. "However, I had brought a bit of myself also because I need to up my game as it is season two. What comes intrinsically to me is emotion, trying to tell interpersonal relationships that I try to get in deep," he said.Ghaywan said Motwane's presence as the showrunner helped him a lot. "He is a lovely producer to have around. For me, it was quite a solace." Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh will continue to make efforts to save Mumbai from an impending disaster.The second part of the series which premiers on August 15 will pick up from the nail biting climax of season one. "Sacred Games" based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name will have new actors on board like Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and others. PTI KKP SHDSHD