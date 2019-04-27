Digest for domestic stories for week Apr 20 - Apr 26, 2019

SaturdayNew Delhi: Allegations of sexual harassment have cropped up against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi prompting him to convene an urgent extraordinary hearing on Saturday and assert that the charges by a former apex court staffer were "unbelievable" and part of a conspiracy by some "bigger force" to "deactivate" the CJI's office.New Delhi: Citing the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission Saturday directed Eros Now to immediately take down a web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all related contents till further orders.Kanpur: Twelve coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh early Saturday, injuring 15 people.SundayNew Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Sunday said that in order to bring a change in Pakistan's behaviour, India must also change its behaviour towards the neighbouring country.New Delhi: Three Indians were among over 200 people killed in multiple bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said, as India offered all possible assistance to the island nation to deal with the situation.New Delhi: Eight former top police officers Sunday strongly condemned the "despicable" remark of BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Pragya Singh Thakur that her "curse" killed Hemant Karkare, and demanded those who laid down their lives for the country be respected. MondayNew Delhi: Two lawyers' bodies of the Supreme Court on Monday disapproved of the manner in which Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dealt with the sexual harassment allegations against him, calling it "procedural impropriety" and "violation" of procedures.New Delhi: India, the second biggest buyer of Iranian oil, has lined up alternate sources to make up for the likely shortfall in supplies after the US decided not to give waiver from its sanctions for buying oil from the Persian Gulf nation.Colombo: Seven suicide bombers believed to be members of an Islamist extremist group carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing 290 people and wounding 500 others in the country's worst terror attack, authorities said on Monday.Tuesday New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday issued notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi seeking his response on a contempt petition for "incorrectly" attributing his 'chowkidar chor hai' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to it in the Rafale case but exempted him from personal appearance.New Delhi: The Supreme Tuesday directed the Gujarat government to give Rs 50 lakh compensation, a job and accommodation to Bilkis Bano who was gang raped during the 2002 riots in the state.Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of over 60 per cent in the 10 constituencies where polling took place in the third phase on Tuesday, election officials said.WednesdayNew Delhi: The Delhi Police Wednesday arrested Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's lawyer wife Apoorva on charges of his murder, citing a "turbulent and unhappy" marriage as the motive, a senior police official said. New Delhi: Stung by alleged claims of "fixers" at work and manipulating the top judiciary, the Supreme Court Wednesday said it would "inquire, inquire and inquire" till it gets to root of whether sexual harassment allegations against CJI Ranjan Gogoi was part of a "larger conspiracy" to "frame" him. New Delhi: Disgruntled BJP MP from northwest Delhi Udit Raj joined the Congress on Wednesday, a day after being denied ticket by the saffron party.ThursdayNew Delhi: The Congress on Thursday fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ending speculation on a possible blockbuster electoral duel between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the PM in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh.New Delhi: Observing that the rich and powerful who think they can "remote control" it are playing with fire, the Supreme Court Thursday appointed its former judge Justice A K Patnaik to probe allegations of larger conspiracy to frame CJI Ranjan Gogoi.New Delhi: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said the BJP is fulfilling Pakistan's agenda of dividing India and asserted that his party would do everything to stop the Modi-Shah duo from coming back to power.FridayVaranasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Friday, accompanied by a galaxy of top BJP and NDA leaders in a massive show of strength for the country's ruling alliance. Jammu: Decks were cleared Thursday for the trial of JKLF chief Yasin Malik in Jammu in two nearly 30-year-old cases relating to gunning down of IAF personnel and the Rubiya Syed kidnapping, with the Jammu and Kashmir High Court striking down a 2008 order that had transferred their hearing to Srinagar.Mumbai: Under a new head after the forced exit of its promoter-chief executive Rana Kapoor, Yes Bank Friday reported a whopping Rs 1,506 crore net loss for the March quarter as against a profit of Rs 1,179 crore in the year-ago period as provisions soared over nine-times. PTI MAHMAH