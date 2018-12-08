Digest for domestic stories for week Dec 1 - Dec 7, 2018

SaturdayNew Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Saturday came down hard on her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi for his "googly" remark, saying it "exposed" him and that Pakistan has no respect for Sikh sentiments Jaipur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi what kind of Hindu he is as he "does not understand" the foundation of Hinduism, prompting a strong retort from senior BJP leaders.Kohima: Nagaland Saturday became the first state in the Northeast and second in the country after Himachal Pradesh to launch a pan-India single-number emergency mobile application which will have a special women safety feature for immediate assistance from police and volunteers.SundaySrinagar: 'Honey trapping' is one of the new methods used by Pakistan-based terror groups to woo youths towards militancy and use them as human carriers for delivering arms from one place to another or acting as guides to infiltrating terrorists, officials said. Buenos Aires: For the first time, India will host the annual G-20 summit in 2022, coinciding with the country's 75th anniversary of Independence.Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police has sounded a high alert and stepped up combing operations in the naxal-hit areas of the state as the Maoists started observing People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week from Sunday, a police official said.MondayBulandshahr (UP): A police inspector, who had probed the Akhlaq lynching case initially, and a youth died of gunshot injuries on Monday as a rampaging mob protesting alleged illegal cow slaughter torched a police post here and clashed with cops, officials said. New Delhi: Just days after retiring, former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph has dropped a bombshell claiming ex-Chief Justice Dipak Misra was "remote-controlled by an external source", an explosive accusation that, he said, impacted the administration of justice. New Delhi:The Indian Navy is looking at inducting 56 warships and submarines and the process for bringing in a third aircraft carrier has been moved, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said Monday, vowing to enhance the force's maritime capability.TuesdayLucknow: Amid a political furore over killing of a police inspector and a man in Bulandshahr in a case of mob violence, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday night ordered a thorough probe and directions were issued for strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter, said to be the trigger for the brutal incident, a senior official said.New Delhi: Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in politically-sensitive Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, was brought to India late Tuesday night following his extradition by the UAE, the CBI said.New Delhi: In a decision that "anguished" the Army, the government has rejected a long-standing demand of the armed forces for higher Military Service Pay (MSP) for over 1.12 lakh military personnel, including Junior Commissioned Officers, official sources said Tuesday.WednesdayAyodhya: Hundreds of security personnel dotted the roads and bylanes and police made preventive arrests to thwart protests at the disputed site in Ayodhya on the 26th anniversary of demolition of Babri mosque on Thursday, as authorities kept a tight vigil especially in the wake of saffron outfits raising the pitch over the sensitive Ram temple issue.Bulandshahr/Lucknow: A Bajrang Dal leader absconding after mob violence over alleged cow slaughter that killed a police inspector and a youth in Bulandshahr surfaced in a video clip Wednesday, claiming innocence.Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday expectedly kept interest rates unchanged but held out a promise to cut them if the upside risks to the inflation do not materialise.ThursdayNew Delhi: Several BJP leaders made a fresh pitch for construction of a Ram temple, while Left parties and the TMC called for upholding the country's secular fabric on the 26th anniversary of the Babri mosque demolition on Thursday, even as the day passed off peacefully in Uttar Pradesh. New Delhi: Observing that the "essence" of every government action must be in the interest of the institution, the Supreme Court Thursday asked the Centre and the CVC what was the "grave exigency" that prompted the "overnight" decision to divest Alok Verma of his powers as CBI Director over his bitter feud with Special Director Rakesh Asthana. New Delhi: India said Thursday it expects Pakistan to implement its announcements relating to the Kartarpur corridor project "expeditiously". FridayNew Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday carried out searches against three people linked to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra in connection with its probe into alleged "commissions received by some suspects in defence deals" and illegal assets stashed abroad, officials said.New Delhi: A voter turnout of 72.62 per cent was recorded in the assembly elections in Rajasthan on Friday while in Telangana, the figure was 67 per cent, the Election Commission said.New Delhi: The government Friday appointed a new chief economic adviser in US-trained professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian - a widely known banking expert who had supported November 2016 shock demonetisation.