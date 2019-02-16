Digest for domestic stories for week Feb 9 - Feb 15, 2019

Saturday Haridwar/Saharanpur, Feb 9 (PTI): The death toll in the hooch tragedy that hit two adjoining districts in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh rose to at least 61 with more people dying of the spurious liquor they drank at a Haridwar village, officials said.New Delhi: Robert Vadra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering in purchase of assets abroad. Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Gujjar protesters continued their sit-in on the rail tracks in Rajasthans Sawai Madhopur district for the second day on Saturday, refusing to back off from their quota demand even after a government delegation met them there.SundayRoorkee/Lucknow: Two people were arrested Sunday in connection with the hooch tragedy that claimed over 70 lives in two adjoining districts in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, police said.New Delhi: Two days after Amol Palekar had to cut short his speech at an NGMA event in Mumbai for being critical of the Ministry of Culture, opposition parties Sunday accused the NDA dispensation of "policing people's thoughts", even as the gallery's chief refuted the veteran actor-director's charge of artists' advisory panels being scrapped.New Delhi: A day before her maiden visit to Uttar Pradesh as Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that together with the people of the state she hopes to start a "new kind of politics" in which everyone will be a stakeholder.MondayLucknow: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her debut in Uttar Pradesh's political arena as Congress general secretary with a grand road show on Monday, raising hopes of a turnaround in the party's fortunes, as her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi asserted that it was the time to uproot the BJP and form the government in the state.Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Abdul Mannan was arrested Monday along with 59 Congress activists for staging a protest against "delay in action" in chit fund scam cases at Metro Channel here, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently held a sit-in over CBI's attempt to grill Kolkata Police chief.TuesdayNew Delhi: A massive fire engulfed a hotel in central Delhi's congested Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Tuesday, killing 17 people,including two people who jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves, officials said.Jaipur: Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, was interrogated for nine hours Tuesday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged land scam in Rajasthans Bikaner district. New Delhi: In a punishment reminiscent of a classroom rebuke, the Supreme Court Tuesday ordered the former acting CBI Director M Nageswara Rao and agency's legal advisor S Bhasuram to sit in the courtroom the whole day after holding them guilty of "brazen" contempt of its orders.WednesdayNew Delhi: Moving forward on a united anti-BJP front for the Lok Sabha elections, top opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee Wednesday agreed to work together to prepare a common minimum programme to oust the Modi government and to consider forging a pre-poll alliance.Lucknow: On the third day of her Uttar Pradesh visit, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday roped in little-known Mahan Dal as the party's ally for Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh and held threadbare discussions with Congress workers.New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cited a purported "dissent note" by some officials who negotiated the Rafale deal to assert that it demolishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of better pricing and faster delivery of the jets, and dismissed the CAG report on the multi-billion pact as a "coverup" that was "not worth the paper" it was written on.ThursdaySrinagar: At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district, officials said.New Delhi: Countries from across the globe condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district with nations such as the US, Russia and France asserting that they stand with India in combating the menace of terrorism.New Delhi: India on Thursday slammed Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed and asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.FridayNew Delhi/Islamabad: India slammed Pakistan on Friday for stating that it had no role in the Pulwama attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group JeM, saying Islamabad could not claim that it was unaware of the presence of terror groups on its soil as the links of such outfits to the country were there for everyone to see.New Delhi: In a strong warning to Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday declared those responsible will pay a "very heavy price" and said the security forces have been given a free hand to decide on the timing, place and nature of their response to the carnage that left 40 CRPF men dead.New Delhi: An all-party meeting will be held on Saturday to brief political parties on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, officials said. PTI MAHMAH