Digest for domestic stories for week Jan 26 - Feb 1, 2019

SaturdayNew Delhi: Lawyer Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a fresh case of alleged possession of black money and money laundering and remanded in a two-day custody of the agency by a court here.New Delhi: A kaleidoscope of rich cultural heritage of states and their journey towards development was on display as colourful parades marked the 70th Republic Day which passed off peacefully amid tight security, though celebrations were marred in some parts of Northeast following a boycott call by outfits against the citizenship bill.Jaipur: With eight more persons succumbing to H1N1 virus in two days, the death toll due to swine flu in Rajasthan has risen to 70, an official said here on Saturday.SundayNew Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan have called separate all-party meetings ahead of the Budget session, which begins on January 31, officials said Sunday. New Delhi: Day one of the auction of the gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a base price of Rs 1,000 getting sold at Rs 22,000, according to a statement from the culture ministry.New Delhi: Acknowledging its made-in-India status, the Indian Railways has named the indigenously manufactured semi-fast Train 18 as Vande Bharat Express, which will ply from the national capital to Varanasi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said Sunday.MondayRaipur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday promised his party would ensure "minimum income guarantee" for every poor person if it comes to power at the Centre, echoing the 'Garibi Hatao' ('Remove Poverty') slogan coined by his grandmother Indira Gandhi during the 1971 general elections that she won.Bengaluru: The acrimony between the Congress and the JDS in Karnataka reached a new high with Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Monday threatening to step down, saying he never "craved" for power.Bengaluru/New Delhi: A day after his "the hand that touches a Hindu girl" should be eliminated remark, Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde on Monday called the Karnataka Congress chief "a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady", eliciting a retort from Congress president Rahul Gandhi who said the BJP leader was "unfit" to be a minister and should be sacked.TuesdayNew Delhi: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's telephonic conversation with separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq reflected the duplicity in Pakistani leadership's approach on ties with India, official sources said here Tuesday. New Delhi: Facing growing pressure to move swiftly on the Ram temple issue, the Modi government Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to allow it to return the "non-disputed" surplus land acquired around the disputed structure in Ayodhya to a Hindu trust and other original owners, in a significant move ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.New Delhi: George Fernandes, a lifelong socialist despite his political adventurism that included Cabinet posts in two ideological opposite governments where he ousted Coca-Cola in 1977 and oversaw the Kargil war in 1999, died Tuesday. He was 88.WednesdayNew Delhi: In a major boost to agencies probing high-profile corruption cases, a Dubai-based businessman wanted in the VVIP choppers case and a corporate aviation lobbyist are being deported to India, officials said on Wednesday.New Delhi/ Mumbai: An independent enquiry panel Wednesday indicted former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar for violating regulations, with the bank deciding to stop all her unpaid retirement benefits and recover bonuses paid since 2009, an embarrassment for the lender which had given the once high-flying banker a clean chit in the Videocon loan case last year.New Delhi: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of using their courtesy meeting for "petty political gains" by making a "false statement" on the Rafale issue, prompting the Congress chief to assert that he did not speak on details of their conversation and claim that the BJP leader was "under pressure".ThursdayNew Delhi: Amid a raging controversy, the government Thursday said it has not finalised the survey on labour force which reportedly showed that unemployment rate in the country hit a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.New Delhi: Ousted CBI director Alok Verma is likely to face departmental action for defying a government order asking him to join as chief of Fire Services on Thursday, the day of his superannuation, and this may include suspension of pensionary benefits, officials said.New Delhi: With the government set to push for the passage of the contentious citizenship and triple talaq bills in Parliament's budget session, the Opposition Thursday made it clear that it will not allow so and asked the ruling dispensation to take up only "non-controversial" legislations.FridayNew Delhi: The Centre is likely to announce the name of next CBI chief soon, ignoring the objections raised by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee, on the names of probable contenders proposed by the government, officials said.New Delhi: Making a big populist push in its final budget before elections, the Narendra Modi-government Friday exempted people with an earning of up to Rs 5 lakh from payment of income tax, announced an annual cash dole-out of Rs 6,000 to small farmers and provided a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to workers in the unorganised sector.New Delhi: Dubbing the budget by the Modi government as an "election manifesto", the Congress on Friday accused it of "bribing" voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in its "full-fledged budget" instead of an interim one. 