Digest for domestic stories for week Jan 5 - Jan 11, 2019

SaturdayNew Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "weakening" the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to help his "suit-boot" friend. New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav may face a probe by the CBI in an illegal mining case in the state, according to the agency FIR made public Saturday, the day arch rivals SP and BSP indicated their intent to join hands to counter the ruling BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have agreed to an alliance in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an SP leader said Saturday. SundayNew Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "lied" in Parliament that government orders worth Rs one lakh crore were provided to HAL, while demanding that she should either place the documents in support of her statement in the House or resign.New Delhi: Foreign ministers of Japan and Australia will arrive here Monday on bilateral visits with an aim to boost ties with India in diverse sectors.New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi after he accused her of lying in Parliament about procurement orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore for state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).MondayNew Delhi: In a major move ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Cabinet Monday cleared a 10 per cent quota in government jobs and education for "economically weaker" sections, meeting a key demand of upper castes, a staunch BJP support base which has shown signs of a drift from the party.New Delhi: The political slugfest over the Rafale fighter jet deal continued on Monday with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejecting "doubts" raised by the Congress on contracts to HAL as "incorrect and misleading" and Rahul Gandhi accusing the government of "weakening" the state-run aero major and destroying India's strategic capability. New Delhi: In a major move ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Cabinet Monday cleared a 10 per cent quota in government jobs and education for "economically weaker" sections, meeting a key demand of upper castes, a staunch BJP support base which has shown signs of a drift from the party.Tuesday New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a contentious bill seeking to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangaldesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, amid protests in north eastern states and opposition parties terming the proposed law "divisive" and "flawed". New Delhi: India and Norway on Tuesday agreed to closely collaborate on ocean economy and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, while also vowing to step up cooperation in combating terrorism, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg.New Delhi: In a jolt to the Centre, the Supreme Court Tuesday reinstated Alok Verma as CBI director quashing its unprecedented "overnight" order in which he was stripped of his power and sent on leave along with his deputy after they traded corruption charges sparking a bitter feud. Wednesday New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday announced that its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will be the party's candidate for the by-election to Haryana's Jind Assembly constituency. New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday held talks with her Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on a range of key bilateral and regional issues, including the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and the implementation of the Chabahar port project. Agra/Solapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday tore into Congress president Rahul Gandhi for saying he made 'a woman' defend him in Parliament over the Rafale deal, a reference to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, terming the remark as an insult to all women in the country. Thursday New Delhi: Alok Verma was Thursday removed unceremoniously as the CBI director after a high-powered panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi found that he had not been functioning with integrity expected of him. New Delhi: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge on Thursday gave a dissent note during a meeting of the high-profile panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against its decision to shunt out CBI Director Alok Verma. New Delhi: The Union Cabinet Thursday approved the re-issuance of an ordinance making the practice of instant triple talaq a criminal offence, sources said. Friday New Delhi/Mumbai: Banker-turned-politician Meera Sanyal died Friday after a brief illness. Lucknow/New Delhi: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati will Saturday announce their alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, appearing set to keep the Congress out of the pact in Uttar Pradesh. New Delhi: India and the US on Friday discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation on defence and foreign policy issues and exchanged views on regional developments as stakeholders for a free, open, inclusive and peaceful Indo-Pacific. MGMG