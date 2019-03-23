Digest for domestic stories for week Mar 16 - Mar 22, 2019

SaturdayIslamabad: Pakistan Army on Saturday claimed that it shot down a "spying" Indian quadcopter along the Line of Control. New Delhi: India will show patience with China for "as long as it takes" but will not compromise its position on firmly dealing with terrorists, government sources said Saturday, days after Beijing blocked a fresh move at the UN to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.Mumbai: The wave in the country is unfavourable to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lost credibility, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Saturday. SundayPanaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, a former defence minister who had been battling pancreatic cancer for over a year, died at his private residence near here on Sunday. He was 63.Ahmedabad/Thiruvananthapuram: Thousands of kilometers away from New Zealand, four distraught families in Gujarat and Kerala are waiting for one last glance of their five relatives who were among those killed in a shooting at two mosques in Christchurch.Lucknow: To woo allies in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Sunday announced that it will leave more than a dozen Lok Sabha seats for other parties, including seven seats for the SP, BSP and RLD alliance in the state.MondayNew Delhi: Embattled billionaire Anil Ambani Monday warded off a possible jail term as RCom cleared dues of a Swedish service provider at the eleventh hour with money received from elder brother Mukesh and his wife Nita, whom he thanked for standing by him in trying times and extending "timely support".Lucknow: A day after the Congress said it was leaving seven Lok Sabha seats for the SP-BSP-RLD combine in Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati Monday asked the national party not to "spread confusion" and said the alliance was capable of defeating the BJP on its own.New Delhi: India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over several incidents of alleged harassment of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad between March 8 and 11, and demanded an immediate investigation into them, official sources said Monday. TuesdayNew Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose was on Tuesday appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, an official communique said. New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday made a fresh bid to forge an alliance with the Congress in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, with the former demanding five seats in the national capital, sources said. New Delhi: Germany has initiated a move at the European Union to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, days after China blocked a bid at the United Nations to ban him, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.WednesdayNew Delhi: The Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad on Thursday clearly conveyed to Pakistan that the trial into the 2007 Samjhauta Express terror case was carried out in a "transparent" manner, official sources said here. New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports of shrinking workforce, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his policies have "destroyed" one crore jobs last year and that "India's PM is a joke".Panchkula (Har): A special court here Wednesday acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the Samjhauta train blast case that left 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, dead in 2007.ThursdayNew Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, the seat he represents in Parliament, and BJP president Amit Shah will fight from Gandhinagar in place of veteran leader L K Advani as the party Thursday announced its first list of 184 candidates for the general election.Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed and three Army personnel, including an officer, were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's in Baramulla district on Thursday, a defence spokesman said.New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday said fake campaigns of 'compulsive contrarians' on three issues the Hindu terror theory, the Godhra incident and Nirav Modi case - were busted in a single day.FridayNew Delhi/Islamabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, greeting people of the neighbouring country on the eve of its National Day and highlighting the importance of a terror-free South Asia, official sources said Friday.New Delhi: India on Friday evening boycotted a reception at the Pakistan High Commission here to mark Pakistan's National Day, objecting to invites extended to several separatist leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the event.New Delhi: The Congress on Friday sought an investigation by the Lokpal into allegations that Rs 1,800 crore bribes were paid by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa to top BJP leadership. PTI MAHMAH