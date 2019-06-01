Digest for domestic stories for week May 25 - May 31, 2019

Saturday New Delhi: Narendra Modi was Saturday appointed prime minister by President Ram Nath Kovind after he was unanimously elected NDA parliamentary party leader at a meeting in which he asked its members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win over the trust of minorities. New Delhi: Taking total responsibility for the Lok Sabha poll debacle, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday offered to resign as Congress president, which the Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously rejected and authorised him to overhaul and restructure the party at all levels. Vijayawada/Hyderabad: Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, who led his party to a thumping victory in both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, staked claim to form the government in the state after he was elected leader of the YSRC legislature party on Saturday. Sunday New Delhi/Kolkata: The CBI has summoned former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Monday for questioning in connection with the Saradha ponzi scheme case, officials said. Amethi (UP): In the first incident of post-poll violence in Uttar Pradesh, a close aide of newly-elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani was shot dead by two unidentified men, with police lodging an FIR against five persons and not ruling out the possibility of it being a "political murder". New Delhi: The government Sunday said reports on the deteriorating health of outgoing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are false and baseless, and media should stay clear of rumour mongering. Monday New Delhi: Facing flak over the Congress' rout in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said party president Rahul Gandhi has been authorised by the working committee to decide whatever changes are required in the organisation or in states ruled by it and these will be binding on all. Jaipur/New Delhi: After Congress chief Rahul Gandhi gave Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a tongue-lashing for putting his son above the party, several Rajasthan ministers and MLAs have demanded that accountability be fixed and action taken for the Lok Sabha poll debacle. New Delhi: India has invited the leaders of BIMSTEC countries, Kyrgyzstan President and Mauritian premier for Narendra Modi's swearing-in as Prime Minister on May 30, the Ministry of External Affairs said Monday. Tuesday New Delhi: The crisis in the Congress showed no signs of easing on Tuesday with Rahul Gandhi sticking to his decision to resign as party chief after its Lok Sabha poll debacle and staying way from meeting party leaders, except a few including his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Barabanki (UP): At least 14 people died and around 40 others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, officials said on Tuesday. New Delhi: India's policy of not having talks with Pakistan unless it stops cross border terrorism remains unchanged and no decision has been taken as yet on any meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek next month, official sources said. Wednesday New Delhi: Hours after Arun Jaitley announced decision not to seek a ministerial position in Modi 2.0 government due to health reasons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday visited him at his residence, a move that reflects the importance attached to the senior leader. Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress Wednesday passed a resolution asking Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party president and carry out radical organisational changes following the Lok Sabha election debacle. Barabanki (UP): The toll in the Barabanki hooch tragedy in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17 Wednesday, even as the main accused who ran the licensed liquor shop was arrested, officials said. Thursday New Delhi: The second Narendra Modi-led government has the maximum representation of 10 faces from the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who represents Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, followed by seven from Maharashtra and six from Bihar. New Delhi: Narendra Modi was on Thursday sworn in as the Prime Minister for a second term helming a 58-member ministry with BJP chief Amit Shah making his debut at the Centre and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar emerging as a surprise pick while party veteran Sushma Swaraj was among the outgoing ministers who found no place. New Delhi: Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman and Prakash Javadekar were among the 36 ministers who were sworn in Thursday for a second term, besides 20 MPs who took oath of office as cabinet ministers for the first time. New Delhi: Several ministers of the Modi government Friday took charge of their ministries within hours of their portfolios being allocated, with some outlining their plans and speaking about challenges. New Delhi: Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday assumed charge as the 24th chief of the Indian Navy, becoming the first helicopter pilot to helm the force. New Delhi: In a bad news for the new government on day one, CSO data showed that economic growth slowed to a 5-year low of 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, pushing India behind China, due to poor showing by agriculture and manufacturing sectors.