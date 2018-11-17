Digest for domestic stories for week Nov 10 - Nov 16, 2018

SaturdayNew Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) As Delhi's air quality remained severe on Saturday, authorities extended till November 12 the ban on construction activities, industries using coal and biomass, and entry of trucks, while the CPCB issued show cause notices to police departments and officials of Delhi-NCR over "non-compliance" of the Supreme Court order on sale and bursting of fire crackers.New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday took a dig at the Narendra Modi dispensation, saying many people knew the cost of the Rafale fighter aircraft deal but the government considered it a "national secret" that could not be revealed to the Supreme Court.Jammu: An Army soldier was killed Saturday in sniper fire by Pakistani troops, while two BSF personnel were injured in cross-border firing along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Sunday Patna/New Delhi: Union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha Sunday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over reports that two legislators of his party could join the JD(U), and said he would apprise BJP chief Amit Shah of the "humiliation" he had suffered at the hands of Kumar. New Delhi: Slapped with a show-cause notice to its Governor Urijit Patel from the CIC, the Reserve Bank of India has sought time till November 26 from the commission, highest adjudicating body in RTI matters, for furnishing its response. New Delhi: Candidates failing to put out advertisements listing their criminal records during electioneering could face contempt of court proceedings and those publishing wrong info about their rivals' criminal antecedents could end up paying penalty for indulging in corrupt practices, the Election Commission has said. Monday New Delhi: Delhi's air quality turned 'severe' Monday as the pollution level increased due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, even as the Supreme Court-appointed EPCA directed authorities to allow construction only during the daytime and not charge toll from heavy vehicles stationed at Delhi border.New Delhi: The Centre Monday disclosed to the Supreme Court the pricing details for the 36 Rafale jets that were negotiated on "better terms" and said it "completely followed" the Defence Procurement Procedure laid out in 2013 and secured the CCS approval before the deal that has whipped up a political storm was inked with France. Bengaluru: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Monday after battling lung cancer for several months, hospital authorities said.TuesdayNew Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the Nehruvian legacy was being "undermined" by those presently in power who have "contempt" for the country's first prime minister for all that he did to build an India which they want to change for the "worse".New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: Four days ahead of the start of the peak pilgrimage season in Sabarimala, the Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to review its verdict that allowed entry of women of all age groups to the hilltop temple in Kerala which had sparked violent protests but refused to grant a stay.New Delhi: The raging political row over the Rafale deal escalated further on Tuesday with the Congress dismissing as "manufactured lies" claims by the CEO of French plane maker Dassault Aviation that there was no wrong-doing in the contract and Rahul Gandhi firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over it. Wednesday New Delhi: Delhi's air quality "improved significantly" on Wednesday as overnight rains washed away bigger pollutants even as the Supreme Court-appointed EPCA recommended implementation of either the odd-even scheme or imposition of a complete ban on non-CNG private vehicles if the pollution level in the city spikes again. Sriharikota (AP): India Wednesday successfully put into orbit its latest communication satellite with its heaviest rocket and the new space mission is expected to serve the communication needs of people in the remote areas of the country. Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Social activist Trupti Desai Wednesday said she would visit the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala along with six other women in the previously banned 10-50 age group on November 17 but it was stoutly opposed by a right wing activist, sparking fears of a fresh confrontation. Thursday Thiruvananthapuram: An all-party meeting Thursday failed to end the deadlock over the Supreme Court verdict that lifted the ban on entry for women of menstrual age to Sabarimala temple which was wrapped in an unprecedented security blanket on the eve of its opening for the two-month long annual pilgrim season. New Delhi: The publisher of the National Herald newspaper, which was ordered by the Centre to vacate its premises here by November 15, got a last minute breather Thursday with the Delhi High Court directing status quo till November 22. New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising national interest on the Rafale issue, with party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that the latest skeleton to tumble out of the "Rafale cupboard" is that there is no guarantee by the French government backing the deal. Friday Amaravati/Kolkata: Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal governments have withdrawn their "general consent" to the CBI to conduct raids and investigations, as the Opposition alleged states were losing faith in central agencies due to their "misuse" by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.New Delhi: The CVC probe into corruption charges against CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma has come out with "very uncomplimentary" findings on some of them and also found some required further investigations, the Supreme Court said Friday. New Delhi: At least 13 people have lost their lives and over 81,000 others were affected after Cyclone 'Gaja' hit the Tamil Nadu coast early Friday, the National Emergency Response Centre (NERC) said. MGMG