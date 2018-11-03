Digest for domestic stories for week Oct 27 - Nov 2, 2018

Saturday New Delhi: A Congress-led government would fulfill all the commitments the party had made on the 'one rank, one pension' issue, Rahul Gandhi told a group of ex-servicemen on Saturday. New Delhi: Tariq Anwar, who resigned from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last month, returned to the Congress fold on Saturday, 19 years after he had quit the party along with Sharad Pawar and the late P A Sangma over the issue of foreign origin of Sonia Gandhi. New Delhi: Keep windows shut, wear masks, prefer short walks, minimise use of private vehicles are among the recommendations of government bodies for Delhites who are battling dangerous pollution levels in the city. SundayNew Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passed away here Saturday after a prolonged illness, his family said. New Delhi: US President Donald Trump is unlikely to accept India's invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, sources said Sunday. Srinagar: A sub-inspector of police and a PDP worker were killed by militants in separate incidents in Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. Monday New Delhi: As Delhi's air quality continued to register alarming deterioration, the Supreme Court Monday prohibited the plying of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the national capital region even as the BJP-led central government and the AAP dispensation indulged in a blame game over the rising air pollution. New Delhi: Over one lakh children under five years of age died in India in 2016 due to exposure to toxic air, according to a new WHO study which noted that about 98 per cent of children in the same age group in low- and middle-income countries were exposed to air pollution. New Delhi: Declining an urgent hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute case, the Supreme Court Monday fixed the politically sensitive issue for first week of January before an "appropriate bench" and left a decision on the timeline to it, sparking demands for an ordinance for construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site. Tuesday Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including Usman Haider, the nephew of the terror outfit's chief Maulana Masood Azhar, were killed Tuesday after a fierce encounter at Tral in South Kashmir, police said. New Delhi: In his strongest criticism of RBI yet, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Tuesday hit out at the central bank for failing to check indiscriminate lending during 2008 and 2014 that has led to the present bad loan or NPA crisis in the banking industry.Indore/Thiruvananthapuram: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said women of all age groups should be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple, a remark that was at variance with the stand taken by his party's Kerala unit and which created ripples in the southern state. Wednesday New Delhi: Enthused by 23 notches jump in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley exuded confidence that India can now hope to achieve the target of breaking into top 50 rank in the coming years. New Delhi: Over three decades after the Hashimpura massacre in Uttar Pradesh in which 38 Muslims were shot dead in cold blood, the Delhi High Court Wednesday sentenced 16 former policemen to life imprisonment, holding it was a "targeted killing" of "unarmed, innocent and defenceless" persons. New Delhi: The government Wednesday said the RBI's autonomy is "essential" and will be "nurtured", as it sought to calm investors worried by the central bank reportedly being forced to resolve differences with the Centre which has cited powers never used before. Thursday Jammu: A senior BJP leader and his brother were shot dead by militants in the communally-sensitive Kishtwar district Thursday night, prompting the Jammu and Kashmir administration to impose curfew and call out the Army as people staged angry protests and started manhandling senior police personnel, officials said today.New Delhi: Aiming to forge an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Thursday met heads of several opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, and termed his party's alliance with the Congress a "democratic compulsion" to protect the country. New Delhi: Amid political uncertainty in Sri Lanka, India Thursday said it was "very closely" following the developments in the island nation and hoped that democratic values and the constitutional process there will be respected. Friday Noida (UP): Social media posts carrying purported pictures of a Kashmiri boy, who went missing from a private university in Uttar Pradesh days ago, on Friday claimed that he has joined militant ranks in the Valley. New Delhi: Joining the chorus for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Union minister Vijay Goel Friday said it should be done at the earliest through any mean -- constitutional, legislative, judicial or community dialogue.New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced sanction of loans of up to Rs 1 crore in 59 minutes, relaxation in labour laws, easier compliance with environmental rules and changes in company laws for small and medium enterprises as a 'Diwali gift' to give a boost to the sector, the country's second-biggest employer. MGMG