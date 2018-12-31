Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month June, 2018

June 1: New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 4,701 crore worth of assets of Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech Group in connection with a Rs 5,000 crore bank fraud money laundering case, the agency said today. June 2: Thane (Maha): Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has told police that he has been betting on cricket matches for the past five to six years, a police official claims.June 3: Balasore (Odisha): India today successfully test-fired its indigenously developed nuclear-capable Long Range Ballistic Missile Agni-5, which has a strike range of 5,000 km, from a test range off the Odisha coast.June 4: Jammu: The border-guarding forces of India and Pakistan today decided to ensure peace by "holding fire" along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed amidst a spate of ceasefire violations by Pakistan, a senior official said.June 5: Shillong: Life was limping back to normalcy in Meghalaya's capital with no fresh clashes reported even as authorities reimposed curfew in the entire city this evening as a precautionary measure.June 6: Mumbai: RBI today hiked the key rate for the first time in over four years -- by 0.25 per cent -- to curb inflationary pressures from high oil prices, a move which will translate into higher EMIs for home, auto and other loans.June 7: Mumbai: State-run Air India, which has failed to pay salaries to its over 11,000 employees on time for the third month in a row, has sought proposals for short-term loans worth Rs 1,000 crore to meet "urgent" working capital requirements.June 8: Pune: A letter found in the house of a person arrested for alleged maoist "links" talks about the ultras' mulling "Rajiv Gandhi-type incident" and suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be targeted during his "road shows", according to the police.June 9: Bengaluru: BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa today claimed that several disgruntled leaders from the ruling Congress and JD(S) are eager to join his party.June 10: Qingdao (China): In a clear message of India's continued opposition to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said mega connectivity projects must respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries, asserting that New Delhi would support initiatives which ensure inclusivity.June 11: New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues stayed put at the Lt Governor's office till midnight over their three demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike" and action against officers who have struck work for "four months".June 12: New Delhi: RBI Governor Urjit Patel today made a strong case for more powers to effectively regulate public sector banks (PSBs) as lawmakers asked him tough questions over increasing bad loans and frauds.June 13: Indore: Madhya Pradesh police today said circumstantial evidence strongly suggests that spiritual guru Bhaiyuji Maharaj committed suicide possibly due to domestic discord, even as some quarters demanded a CBI probe into his death.June 14: Srinagar: Veteran journalist and 'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security officers (PSOs) were shot dead by terrorists outside the newspaper's office in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital today, police officials said.June 15: New Delhi: The tug of war between the Lieutenant Governor and the AAP government showed no signs of easing as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues today continued their sit-in at the L-G office for the fifth day, amid intensified protests by the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP which blamed each other for the impasse. June 16: Amritsar: There was no exchange of sweets between the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Eid today, an official said.June 17: New Delhi: The Centre today called off its month-long suspension of operations against terror groups during the holy month of Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir and directed the security forces to take "all necessary action" at the earliest to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence.June 18: New Delhi: Endorsing the idea of trilateral cooperation between India, China and Pakistan under the aegis of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Beijing's envoy Luo Zhaohui today said it could "in the future" help resolve bilateral issues between New Delhi and Islamabad and help maintain peace.June 19: Srinagar: Governor N N Vohra today forwarded his report to President Ram Nath Kovind for imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir after the BJP pulled out of the coalition government and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tendered her resignation. June 20: New Delhi/Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir was brought under Governor's rule today and the state Assembly put under suspended animation, a day after the PDP-BJP government collapsed with the BJP ending the three-year-old alliance with the regional party.June 21: Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today performed yoga with over 50,000 enthusiasts at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) campus here and said the ancient Indian discipline has emerged as a "powerful unifying" force in a strife-torn world.June 22: Kolkata/Beijing: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cancelled her first China visit today at the last minute as political meetings at the "appropriate level" were not confirmed by the Chinese government.June 23: New Delhi: India today summoned Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner here and lodged a strong protest over the denial of access to its envoy in Islamabad and consular officials to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib and meet visiting Indian pilgrims.June 24: Srinagar: More than 250 militants are active in Kashmir and about the same number are waiting at "launch pads" across the Line of Control to infiltrate into the valley, the Army said today.June 25: New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed ways to consolidate the relationship between the two countries across several sectors.June 26: New Delhi: No one, not even ministers, will be allowed to come too close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi unless cleared by the Special Protection Group (SPG), the Union Home Ministry said today in its new security guidelines to states.June 27: Srinagar/Jammu: Amid tight security, the first batch of nearly 3,000 Amarnath pilgrims, who started from Jammu today, reached the twin base camps at Baltal and Pahalgam in Kashmir this evening.June 28: New Delhi: The release of purported video clips of the Army's 2016 surgical strikes created a political furore today with the Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of politicising sacrifices of soldiers to garner votes, evoking a sharp reaction from the ruling party.June 29: New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley today warned that Indians having illegal deposits in Swiss banks would face harsh penal proceedings under the black money law after Switzerland starts real time sharing of details of accounts from January onwards.June 30: New Delhi: Days after a global anti-money laundering body placed Pakistan on its "grey list" for failing to curb terror financing, India today hoped that Islamabad will take credible measures to address international concerns on terrorism emanating from that country. 