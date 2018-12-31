Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of August, 2018

Aug 1: New Delhi: With 40 lakh people failing to get their names on the draft National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam, the poll panel today said an exclusion from this list would not automatically result in their removal from the electoral rolls as registration of voters is decided by the election laws.Aug 2: New Delhi: Antiguan authorities have confirmed that Mehul Choksi, the alleged mastermind of the USD 2 billion scam and uncle of Nirav Modi, is in their country, officials here said today, adding that a move to extradite him will be initiated soon.Aug 3: Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is set to begin tomorrow a 58-day, 6,000-km`yatra' that will roll through 165 assembly constituencies of the state which goes to the polls later this year.Aug 4: New Delhi: In a show of solidarity, leaders of a number of opposition parties including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi joined the RJD at a protest at Jantar Mantar here over the alleged rape of young girls at a shelter-home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and demanded that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar take immediate action against the accused.Aug 5: New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to a law that will deter fugitive economic offenders to evade legal process in India and flee the country.Aug 6: New Delhi: Justice K M Joseph, the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, will take oath as a judge of the Supreme Court as scheduled tomorrow amid a row with the Centre over his seniority being lowered on his elevation.Aug 7: Chandigarh: AAP dissidents in Punjab today announced their own ad hoc political affairs committee (PAC), saying the panel will restructure the party's organisation and choose a new president for the state unit.Aug 8: New Delhi: The Competition Commission today said it has cleared US retail giant Walmart's proposed acquisition of Flipkart, a deal estimated to be worth USD 16 billion.Aug 9: New Delhi: The ruling NDA today comfortably bagged the post of deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha with journalist-turned politician Harivansh of the JD(U) beating Congress' B K Hariprasad in an election that was seen as a test for the opposition unity ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.Aug 10: New Delhi: As many as 20 bills were passed by both Houses in the Monsoon Session of Parliament which concluded today and the productivity of Lok Sabha was 118 per cent, while that of Rajya Sabha 74 per cent.Aug 11: New Delhi: A special Fugitive Economic Offenders Act court in Mumbai today issued public summons to the sister and brother of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion bank fraud case, asking them to appear before it on September 25.Aug 12: New Delhi: As many as 774 people have died in incidents related to floods and rains in seven states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry said today.Aug 13: Kolkata/New Delhi: Communist veteran and former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passed away at a private hospital here this morning following multiple organ failure. He was 89.Aug 14: Thiruvananthapuram: Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides ravaged Kerala, where 40 lives have been lost so far.Aug 15: Mumbai: Former India cricket captain Ajit Wadekar, who led the team to path-breaking Test wins in England and the West Indies, passed away today after prolonged illness.Aug 16: New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises while holding together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics and superlative oratory, died here today. He was 93.Aug 17: Thiruvananthapuram: As a murderous monsoon savaged Kerala claiming 106 lives on a single day yesterday, the state plunged deeper into misery today with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen and fuel stations running dry, officials said.Aug 18: New Delhi/Mumbai: The CBI today arrested the alleged main shooter in the anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar murder case in Maharashtra, officials said.Aug 19: Chandigarh/Attari: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today ticked off Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan army chief, who, he said, was responsible for the killings of Indian soldiers on the border, even as the cricketer-turned-politician defended his action.Aug 20: New Delhi: The massive floods in Kerala have been declared a calamity of severe nature, the Home Ministry said today.Aug 21: New Delhi: Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik was today shifted to militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir in a gubernatorial reshuffle that marked the end of over a 10-year tenure of N N Vohra and also the appointment of a politician to the crucial post in more than five decades.Aug 22: New Delhi: Congress veteran Gurudas Kamat, a Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist who was known for his forthrightness throughout his career spanning over four decades, died here today after suffering a heart attack, family sources said.Aug 23: New Delhi: In the wake of Kerala floods, a disaster management sub-committee to monitor the water level of Mullaperiyar Dam today asked Tamil Nadu to keep water limit of the reservoir 2-3 feet below the 142-feet FRL mark till August 31, a senior official in the Water Resources Ministry said.Aug 24: Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today claimed there was no lack of clarity on UAE aid for the flood-ravaged state and expressed hope the Centre would accept the "offer" of Rs 700 crore.Aug 25: New Delhi: Gearing up for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress today formed three crucial committees to look after coordination, manifesto and publicity in the polls, with the old guard maintaining its position in the core set up under party president Rahul Gandhi.Aug 26: New Delhi: Describing the debate on holding Lok Sabha and assembly polls together a healthy sign for democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it was an appropriate tribute to former premier Atal Bihari Vajpayee who changed the country's political culture.Aug 27: New Delhi: A number of opposition parties today demanded reverting to the old system of paper ballot as they questioned the reliability of EVMs, following which the Election Commission said it would provide "satisfactory solution" to their concerns.Aug 28: Pune (Maha): Maharashtra police today raided the homes of prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrested at least five of them for suspected Maoist links, sparking a chorus of outraged protests from human rights defenders.Aug 29: New Delhi/Pune: The Pune police's bid for immediate custody of the five noted rights activists arrested yesterday for suspected Maoist links was today halted by the Supreme Court which ordered they be kept under house arrest till September 6.Aug 30: New Delhi: Author Arundhati Roy and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani along with several other civil society members today demanded action against the Maharashtra Police for launching a "vicious and malafide attack" against human rights activists across the country and called for an immediate end to "such political acts of vendetta".Aug 31: Srinagar: Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo today claimed responsibility for the abduction of Kashmiri policemen's relatives and set a three-day deadline for the release of all relatives of terrorists who are in police custody, according to an audio clip circulating on social media. 