Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of May, 2018

May 1: New Delhi: Armies of India and China today held a Border Personnel Meeting during which both sides resolved to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control, besides agreeing to work on additional confidence building measures. May 2: New Delhi: Delhi, Kanpur and Varanasi are among the 14 most-polluted cities in the world, a new WHO report released today said even as environment and health experts sounded an alarm about the severity of the problem, saying it is a grim reminder that air pollution is a national health crisis and India needs to do more to tackle it.May 3: Lucknow/Jaipur: A storm barrelled through a swathe of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 106 people in a trail of destruction that brought down mud houses, uprooted trees and flattened crops, officials said today.May 4: New Delhi: The Supreme Court today reserved its order on the plea of two of the four condemned convicts seeking a review of its 2017 verdict upholding the death penalty awarded to them in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.May 5: New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi today demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP giving tickets to those allegedly involved in corruption, including its chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa.May 6: Srinagar: Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a top commander and a university professor, were killed in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir today, even as five civilians died during clashes between protesters and law enforcing agencies near the encounter site, police said.May 7: New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the progress of preparations for the launch of the ambitious health assurance scheme under the Ayushman Bharat programme.May 8: New Delhi: The Centre's representative for Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, today briefed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba about the prevailing volatile situation in the state, officials said.May 9: New Delhi: Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss issues concerning the premier academic institution, engulfed in controversy over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah on its premises, an official said. May 10: Bengaluru: The vitriol-filled campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections ended today with top leaders of the BJP and Congress, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, making a last-gasp effort to sway the voters in a likely cliffhanger.May 11: Chennai: The Income Tax department today filed four charge sheets against former Union finance minister P Chidambaram's wife Nalini, son Karti, daughter-in-law Srinidhi and a firm under the Black Money Act for allegedly not disclosing their foreign assets.May 12: New Delhi: A 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls today, the Election Commission (EC) said.May 13: New Delhi: Dust storms and thunderstorms wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and the national capital, killing at least 41 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction.May 14: New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight removed Smriti Irani as the Information and Broadcasting Minister and gave the portfolio to Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in a minor but significant reshuffle of his cabinet, in which Rail Minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of the Finance Ministry.May 15: Bengaluru: The BJP emerged as the single largest party today but fell 9 seats short of a majority in Karnataka where the Congress dramatically backed third-placed rival JD(S) for chief ministership in a post-poll alliance to keep the saffron party out of power.May 16: Bengaluru/New Delhi: Amid intense jockeying for power and allegations of horse-trading, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala today invited the BJP's B S Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state, prompting the Congress to move the Supreme Court accusing the governor of acting as a "stooge" of the saffron party.May 17: Bengaluru: With his political future hanging by a slender thread, B S Yeddyrappa was today sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka for the third time amid protests by the JD(S)-Congress combine whose MLAs hunkered down in resorts and hotels following alleged attempts at poaching by the BJP.May 18: New Delhi/Bengaluru: The new Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa was today ordered by the Supreme Court to face a floor test in the state Assembly tomorrow itself after it drastically reduced the 15-day deadline set by the governor for him to prove his majority.May 19: Bengaluru: The three-day-old BJP government in Karnataka collapsed today as Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa quit minutes before he was to face a floor test to prove his contested majority in the hung assembly after which the JD(S)-Congress combine led by the regional party's chief H D Kumaraswamy was invited to take the reins of power.May 20: Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who is all set to take over as Karnataka Chief Minister, today dismissed reports about his party working out a power sharing formula of heading the government for 30 months each, with its coalition partner the Congress.May 21: Balasore (Odisha): India today successfully test-fired the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a test range along the Odisha coast to validate some new features.May 22: Tuticorin/Chennai: Nine people were killed in police firing after protests for the closure of Vedanta groups Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent in Tamil Nadus Tuticorin, with the police action drawing opposition criticism.May 23: Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was today sworn-in as Karnataka chief minister at a grand ceremony attended by a galaxy of top leaders and regional satraps in a rare public show of unity perceived as a possible harbinger of a broad-based anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.May 24: Chennai/Tuticorin: The death toll from police firing at Tuticorin today went up to 13, even as cases were registered against opposition leaders, including DMKs M K Stalin and actor-politician Kamal Haasan for defying prohibitory orders, officials said.May 25: Kozhikode: With the help of Indian Council of Medical Research and World Health Organisation, the Kerala government has procured about 50 doses of a monoclonal antibody from Australia to combat Nipah virus, state Health minister K K Shylaja said today. May 26: New Delhi: Girls outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 results announced today with Noida girl Meghna Srivastava, topping the examination this year.May 27: Baghpat (UP): Asserting that infrastructure is a key priority for his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that Rs 3 lakh crore has been spent on laying a network of 28,000 km of highways.By Namita TewariMay 28: New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said there was no change in status quo at the face off site in Doklam and asserted that a major outcome of last month's informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping was enhancing of mutual trust between the two countries.May 29: New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) today announced re-poll in 73 polling stations in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana, 49 polling stations in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondia and one polling station in Nagaland, after VVPAT machines developed snags during yesterday's Lok Sabha bypolls.May 30: New Delhi: Banking operations in the country were hit today as 10 lakh employees, primarily from PSU banks, went on 2-day strike to protest against a "meagre" 2 per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association (IBA) -- the management body.May 31: New Delhi/Lucknow/Mumbai/Patna: Dealing a blow to the ruling BJP, opposition parties today emerged victorious in 11 out of 14 Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls while limiting the saffron party and its allies to just three, and snatching the high-profile Kairana Parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh with a united force. 