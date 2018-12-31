Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of November, 2018

Nov 1: New Delhi: Aiming to forge an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Thursday met heads of several opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, and termed his party's alliance with the Congress a "democratic compulsion" to protect the country.Nov 2: New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced sanction of loans of up to Rs 1 crore in 59 minutes, relaxation in labour laws, easier compliance with environmental rules and changes in company laws for small and medium enterprises as a 'Diwali gift' to give a boost to the sector, the country's second-biggest employer.Nov 3: New Delhi: The Congress Saturday released its first list of candidates, 155 in total, for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, and the nominees included Ajay Singh, the leader of opposition in the state, and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri.Nov 4: New Delhi: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has issued a show-cause notice to RBI Governor Urjit Patel for "dishonouring" a Supreme Court judgment on disclosure of the wilful defaulters' list.Nov 5: New Delhi: Marking the country's nuclear triad, Indian nuclear submarine INS Arihant, or the "destroyer of enemies" has successfully completed its first deterrence patrol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday and described it as a fitting response to those who indulge in "nuclear blackmail".Nov 6: Ayodhya (UP): Close on the heels of renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday announced that Faizabad district would henceforth be known as Ayodhya.Nov 7: New Delhi: A thick haze engulfed the national capital Wednesday night with the air quality deteriorating to the "very poor" category as Delhiites continued to burst firecrackers long after the deadline set by the Supreme Court, the authorities said.Nov 8: New Delhi: Delhi's pollution level post-Diwali nearly doubled in comparison to last year as people burst firecrackers before and after the Supreme Court stipulated time frame of 8 pm to 10 pm.Nov 9: Chandigarh: The rift in the INLD widened further Friday as its president Om Prakash Chautala's son Ajay Singh Chautala kept away from a meeting called by his younger brother Abhay Singh Chautala, summoning instead one of his own on November 17.Nov 10: New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday took a dig at the Narendra Modi dispensation, saying many people knew the cost of the Rafale fighter aircraft deal but the government considered it a "national secret" that could not be revealed to the Supreme Court.Nov 11: New Delhi: Slapped with a show-cause notice to its Governor Urijit Patel from the CIC, the Reserve Bank of India has sought time till November 26 from the commission, highest adjudicating body in RTI matters, for furnishing its response.Nov 12: Bengaluru: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Monday after battling lung cancer for several months, hospital authorities said.Nov 13: New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: Four days ahead of the start of the peak pilgrimage season in Sabarimala, the Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to review its verdict that allowed entry of women of all age groups to the hilltop temple in Kerala which had sparked violent protests but refused to grant a stay.Nov 14: Sriharikota (AP): India Wednesday successfully put into orbit its latest communication satellite with its heaviest rocket and the new space mission is expected to serve the communication needs of people in the remote areas of the country.Nov 15: Thiruvananthapuram: An all-party meeting Thursday failed to end the deadlock over the Supreme Court verdict that lifted the ban on entry for women of menstrual age to Sabarimala temple which was wrapped in an unprecedented security blanket on the eve of its opening for the two-month long annual pilgrim season.Nov 16: New Delhi: At least 13 people have lost their lives and over 81,000 others were affected after Cyclone 'Gaja' hit the Tamil Nadu coast early Friday, the National Emergency Response Centre (NERC) said.Nov 17: New Delhi: IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra was appointed as the full-time chief of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Saturday, a government order said.Nov 18: Amritsar: Three people and over 20 injured when two motorcycle-borne men threw grenade on a religious congregation on city outskirts here on Sunday, an incident which the police are treating as a "terrorist act".Nov 19: New Delhi: The internecine feud in the CBI turned murkier Monday with a senior officer M K Sinha dragging the names of NSA Ajit Doval, Union minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary and CVC K V Chowdhury over alleged attempts to interfere in the probe against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has been divested of his duties and sent on leave along with his boss.Nov 20: New Delhi:A total of 74.17 per cent of the over 1.85 crore electors cast their votes in the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, which is less by nearly three per cent as compared to the last elections, the Election Commission said Tuesday.Nov 21: Port Blair/New Delhi:An American national was killed by members of a protected and reclusive tribe in the Andamans, possibly with arrows, when he tried to enter the North Sentinel Island, police said Wednesday.Nov 22: New Delhi: The AAP government on Thursday decided to convene a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday to discuss the recent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other issues.Nov 23: New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday hoped the Kartarpur corridor would act as a bridge between the peoples of India and Pakistan that might lead to a better future as he referred to the fall of the Berlin Wall to underline the importance of people-to-people contact.Nov 24: Jammu: Kashmir recorded 55.70 per cent voting while Jammu region witnessed an impressive turnout of 83 per cent on Saturday in the third phase of the panchayat elections in the state where a retired Army captain was killed in a clash between rival groups at a polling station. Nov 25: Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Sunday declined Pakistan's invite to attend the ground-breaking ceremony for the Kartarpur Corridor on the other side of the border, even as his cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu accepted the request "with unalloyed joy".Nov 26: Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday used the foundation stone-laying event for Kartarpur Sahib corridor across Indo-Pak border for Sikh pilgirms to warn Pakistan to stop terror activities against India and said "we have a large army and we are prepared".Nov 27: New Delhi: The Centre formally announced the appointment of seniormost election commissioner Sunil Arora as the Chief Election Commissioner Tuesday.Nov 28: Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday registered a record 75 per cent voter turnout for the state Assembly polls that was marred by complaints of faulty EVMs with the BJP looking for a fourth straight term in a tough battle with a resurgent Congress which is eyeing a comeback after 15 years.Nov 29: Aizawl: The voting percentage in the election to the 40-member Mizoram state legislative assembly held on Wednesday rose to 80.15 per cent on Thursday after late arrival of voters turnout information from many places, chief electoral officer (CEO) Ashish Kundra said.Nov 30: New Delhi: Leaders of about a dozen non-BJP parties closed ranks on Friday at a mega rally here by protesting farmers in a show of unity, as thousands of farmers marched through the streets chanting slogans to press for their demands like debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. 