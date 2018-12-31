Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of October,2018

Oct 1: New Delhi: Activist Gautam Navlakha, freed from house arrest by the Delhi High Court on Monday after he was held in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence, said he does not hold any grudge for the confinement at his home.Oct 2: New Delhi: Stressing that India would generate 40 per cent of power from non-fossil fuels by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday called for connecting solar energy supply across borders giving the mantra of 'One World One Sun One Grid'.Oct 3: New Delhi: Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as the 46th chief justice of India on Wednesday after which he did some plain-speaking, saying unless someone is set to be "hanged or evicted" mentioning of cases in the Supreme Court for urgent hearing will not be entertained till certain parameters are fixed.Oct 4: New Delhi: India on Thursday deported seven Rohingya men to neighbouring Myanmar over six years after they entered the country illegally and jailed, shortly after the Supreme Court paved the way for the first such action against the community.Oct 5: Chennai: In an apparent attempt to drive a wedge between AIADMK leaders K Palaniswami and O Paneerselvam, ousted party leader T T V Dhinakaran Friday claimed that the Deputy Chief Minister approached him for a rapprochement. Oct 6: New Delhi: Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will be held between November 12 and December 7 in what may be a virtual semi-final to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Oct 7: Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Uttarakhand's first investors summit Sunday, saying India is the ideal investment destination in the world today with major social and economic changes sweeping the country.Oct 8: Ahmedabad: Assuring security to the migrants, the Gujarat government said 431 people were arrested and 56 FIRs registered in connection with the attacks, as Chief Minister Vijay Rupani appealed to people not to engage in violence.Oct 9: Mumbai/New Delhi: The #MeToo fire raged on Tuesday, charring carefully built up reputations as more women narrated their experiences in the wide spectrum of sexual misconduct with Union minister M J Akbar and character actor Alok Nath amongst those named for their alleged actions.Oct 10: Srinagar: A total of 78.6 per cent of over 1.28 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Jammu while there was a low voter turnout yet again in Kashmir with 3.4 per cent of 2.20 lakh electorate casting their votes Wednesday in the second phase of municipal polls in the state, according to poll officials.Oct 11: Rishikesh/New Delhi: Veteran Environmental activist G D Agarwal died at a Rishikesh hospital on Thursday, 111 days after he began a fast for a pollution-free Ganga. He was 86.Oct 12: Jaipur/New Delhi: Eighteen more people in Rajasthan's Jaipur district have tested positive for Zika virus, taking the total number of such cases to 50, a Union Health Ministry official said Friday.Oct 13: New Delhi: Fresh mosquito samples have been collected from various parts of Jaipur by a team from the National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) as the number of Zika patients in the Rajasthan capital rose to 51.Oct 14: New Delhi: Union minister M J Akbar Sunday termed allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women as "false, fabricated and deeply distressing" and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.Oct 15: New Delhi/Mumbai: The pushback against the #MeToo wave that has swept through the ranks of the powerful with scores of women narrating their alleged experiences of sexual harassment began Monday with Union minister M J Akbar filing a criminal defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani.Oct 16: Thiruvananthapuram: Hundreds of women devotees of Lord Ayyappa on Tuesday checked vehicles for girls and women of menstrual age at Nilackal, the main gateway to Sabarimala in Kerala, and stopped them from proceeding to the hill shrine, as tension mounted in the area ahead of the opening of the temple gates tomorrow.Oct 17: New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar stepped down Wednesday in the face of mounting pressure following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment against him by several women journalists, who welcomed his resignation as a "vindication".Oct 18: New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday agreed to hear the criminal defamation case filed by M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani, who has accused him of sexual harassment around 20 years ago, and will record the statement of the former union minister on October 31.Oct 19: Amritsar, Oct 19 (PTI) At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said.Oct 20: Amritsar: The police gave a no objection certificate' for the Dussehra event here but the organisers held it without seeking the required permission from municipal authorities, officials said Saturday, a day after a train mowed down at least 59 revellers.Oct 21: New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, the CBI has booked its Special Director Rakesh Asthana for allegedly receiving bribes from middlemen to give relief to a businessman being probed by him in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, officials said Sunday.Oct 22: Hoshiarpur/Kottayam: Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, a key witness in the Kerala nun rape case who testified against accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, was on Monday found dead under mysterious circumstances in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said.Oct 23: New Delhi: Pushing for a "green" Diwali across the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed major controls on firecrackers, including an 8 pm to 10 pm window for bursting them and limiting the manufacture and sale of fireworks to only those that conform to permissible smoke and noise levels.Oct 24: New Delhi: In an unprecedented shake-up in the CBI's 55-year-history, both its Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were stripped of their powers and sent on leave in a dramatic overnight action by the government after their worsening feud sparked a serious crisis in the country's premier probe agency.Oct 25: New Delhi: In a relief to Aam Admi Party (AAP), President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected a petition to disqualify 27 of its Delhi MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit by being appointed as chairpersons of Rogi Kalyan Samitis attached to various city government hospitals.Oct 26: New Delhi: The Congress on Friday took out nationwide protest marches to CBI offices accusing the government of trying to 'cage the CBI', as the party president Rahul Gandhi, along with several others, courted arrest and alleged "every institution was being ruined" in the country.Oct 27: New Delhi: Tariq Anwar, who resigned from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last month, returned to the Congress fold on Saturday, 19 years after he had quit the party along with Sharad Pawar and the late P A Sangma over the issue of foreign origin of Sonia Gandhi.Oct 28: New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passed away here Saturday after a prolonged illness, his family said.Oct 29: New Delhi: Declining an urgent hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute case, the Supreme Court Monday fixed the politically sensitive issue for first week of January before an "appropriate bench" and left a decision on the timeline to it, sparking demands for an ordinance for construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.Oct 30: New Delhi: In his strongest criticism of RBI yet, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Tuesday hit out at the central bank for failing to check indiscriminate lending during 2008 and 2014 that has led to the present bad loan or NPA crisis in the banking industry.Oct 31: New Delhi: Enthused by 23 notches jump in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley exuded confidence that India can now hope to achieve the target of breaking into top 50 rank in the coming years. 