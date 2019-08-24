Digital Banking Solution Provider, Clayfin Technologies Relocates to a Bigger 'New-age Open Office' to Reflect its Brand Promise and Meet the Growing Demand for its Expertise in Digital Transformation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayfin Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of Digital Banking Experience solutions to Financial Institutions across India, Middle East, Africa & South East Asia region has announced the relocation of their product-development, implementation and global support centre to a new office at OMR."Over the last 18 months we have seen a good demand for our offerings across retail and corporate business. During this period our customer acquisition reached double digits with wins coming across from banks of all sizes and regions. This would not have been possible without the exceptional commitment of our employees and support from our customers. Employees are central to our success and providing them with an environment that makes work fun makes it possible for them to unlock their potential to craft innovative solutions that our Clients have come to expect from Clayfin - this is a win win situation for our Employees and our Clients," says Rajesh BLN, CEO Clayfin Technologies.Clayfin's new office was inaugurated by CEO Rajesh BLN along with Kannan Ramasamy - Chairman, RN Iyer - Co-founder and Director, Karthikeyan Raman - Chief Innovation Office, Srikanth - Head of Employee Engagement and other members of the Senior Management team.Karthikeyan Raman, Clayfin's Chief Innovation Office says, "For Clayfin to be successful and stay relevant to the banks, innovation is the key. I firmly believe that collaboration is key for innovation. Our new office has been designed to encourage collaboration and ideation, which will help us to innovate continuously.""This is our expression of commitment towards employees. In line with our brand promise, we want to promote craftsmanship amongst employees to create new age digital banking products," says Srikanth, Head of Employee Engagement.About Clayfin Technologies LtdFounded in 1999 in Chennai, India, Clayfin Technologies Ltd. is a pioneer and leader in innovative Digital Banking solutions for Retail, Corporate and SME banking businesses. In the rapidly evolving digital world, Clayfin assists banks to nurture and grow close ties with customers through a superior and seamless omnichannel experience. Our product philosophy has been to deliver simple, relevant and secure solutions to Bank customers. Clayfin products help Banks to grow their revenue by increasing customer acquisition and improve transaction velocity with better engagement tools.For additional information, please contact Clayfin Technologies Ltd.Company Website: http://www.clayfin.com Business Contact: marketing@clayfin.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964201/Inaugural_Event_of_Clayfin_Technologies.jpg PWRPWR