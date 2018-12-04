Digital platform showcasing European heritage items may be presented in India: EU ambassador

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A digital platform showcasing the finest of European cultural heritage items may be presented in India to explore local possibilities, said a top EU functionary Tuesday. The digital platform, Europeana, showcases the cultural and scientific heritage of the continent with thousands of museums and archives from member countries contributing to it. "We will present Europeana here and share our experience how we built it, and support it," said EU ambassador to India Tomasz Kozlowski at the inaugural of 'EU-India Partnership for Cultural Heritage Conservation' here. He hoped with "India being a digitalised country" some version of Europeana that suits the country's need could be developed. "I am sure India being such a digitalised country, very soon we will probably invent something that will meet India's requirement. But it's part of future," Kozlowski said. Cultural heritage is a collective as well as an individual responsibility and it deserves to be recognised and preserved for future generation, he said. The two-day conference organised by the 'Delegation of the European Union to India' and 'Embassies of EU Member States' in collaboration with the National Museum Institute of Art, Conservation and Museology, India, is being attended by experts from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany and other EU counties. The sessions of conference will involve discussions on topics like cultural heritage as a catalyst for socio-economic development, effects of urbanisation of cultural heritage, climate change risks on cultural heritage, and new technologies adopted in the field, among others. PTI VIT VIT SNESNE