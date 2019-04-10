Digital Sukoon Founder, Sudhanshu Kumar Received "Best Digital Agency Award"

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Digital Sukoon Founder, Sudhanshu Kumar honored with the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nobel Award by International Human Rights Council at Hotel Sea Princess Juhu Mumbai. Among the awardee, Digital Sukoon was the Best Digital Agency of the Year 2019 to receive the award. Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Media, Actor Johnny Lever, Jasleen Matharu also received awards in various other categories. For any brand, channel, movie or even celebrity, promotion is critical. In this technology driven modern world, Digital presence forms the backbone of any promotional campaign as it ensures maximum penetration across demographics and geographies. Digital Sukoon (DS) brings together a team of young, highly-charged up, tech-savvy professionals who have already made a mark in various verticals including technology, content creation, and social media expertise. In a short span of time, the agency has made a mark for itself by successfully managing various campaigns like My Mother's Wedding, Mukti Bhawan, Shaadi Abhi Baki Hai, 3 Dev, Jack &Dil, Falsafa the Otherside Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Kaashi In Search of Ganga, Paharganj, Albert Pinto ko Gussa kyun aata hai, Fraud Saiyaan a social comedy starring some big names in the Industry. Digital Sukoon (DS) was not only successful in creating interest around the films but also made sure that the films got the top spot in IMDbs list of most anticipated films and shows. When asked about the agencys expertise in making the campaigns trendy and strategy behind it, Sudhanshu Kumar, the Founder of Digital Sukoon (DS) said, There is hardly anything that is not achievable in the digital world if you have the necessary skill sets. With appropriate modern technology - like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Algorithm, Analytics - everything is possible. My team and I work on these tools, especially AI, to create buzz and trend in the market." Kapil Jain, Managing Partner at Digital Sukoon (DS) added, "Just like a brand, celebrities must maintain their online presence and online reputation in order to increase and maximize their audience reach. One of the main reasons why Digital Sukoon (DS) is so popular is due to its intense engagement and content creation strategy that ensure the efficacy of the campaigns. We seek to occupy mind space and do it successfully." When asked about the vision and mission of the agency, the duo added, We want to ensure that the campaigns reach the right audience and create the requisite buzz which translates into returns, both monetary and perceptional. With each passing day, DS is growing from strength to strength and is making its impacting presence felt across all sectors. We want to be the pioneering leaders in Digital Marketing across domains like Celebrity Management, Brand Management, and Film and Political Campaigns. The market is huge and we are expanding across domains in other geographies including Assam and other East Indian states." Digital Sukoon (DS), a Mumbai based Digital solutions agency, provides a comprehensive 360-degree solution to their clients' promotional needs by adopting breakthrough strategies, innovative campaigns and optimum usage of technology tools. The motto of the company is to offer Sukoon' i.e. Peace of Mind to the clients by taking charge of and addressing all digital marketing needs under a single umbrella. This approach enables the client to maximize the Return on Investment with complete peace of mind and high level of comfort. Image: Sudhanshu Kumar honored by Yogesh Lakhani Bright Outdoor and Johnny Lever Video: Digital Sukoon | Best Digital Agency 2019 | Sudhanshu Kumar PWRPWR