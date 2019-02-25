Digital Transformation and Knowledge sharing Culture through a Marketing Platform - Typewriters Voice

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The art of storytelling has seen a major shift today as it involves narrative designs, new nonlinear and interactive forms of the media. But wanting to keep the art of traditional storytelling alive, Typewriters Voice, compiles visually engaging content for the audience. With a userbase of 9 Million currently, Typewriters Voice aims to target 100% growth by 2021. Currently the platform targets the users by creating visually-impactful content, they devise strategies to engage their audience and create an aided-recall. The highest engagement of Typewriters Voice rose to 21 Million views with more than 43,000 shares. Now the platform has expansion plans by targeting the global audience. According to Jainender Jinal, Founder, TypeWriters Voice, We started receiving hundreds of messages a day, from the followers, who were able to overcome their emotional issues. We realized that if create more engaging content and start devising strategies to maintain the readership-following, then can achieve a parabolic growth, Jainendra feels that Data-Analytics has been the game changer in the content-driven services, Today the mode of storytelling has seen a gradual shift from virtual to visual. We constantly gauge the data-analytics of our platform and create content accordingly. When youre building a story, data tells you a lot about how to make it effective - even how to help it go viral, The platform began in the year 2017, within two and a half months, the platform had hit the First Million followers. Typewriters Voice plans to focus on the Video-Content and take full advantage of the digital opportunities. About Typewriters Voice - Typewriters Voice was started when Jainender started looking for a platform that is inspirational but ended up creating one for himself. Typewriters Voice creates visually engaging content that can create an aided-recall among its readers who are looking for some inspiration and peace. With unappealing content initially, Jainender saw the audiences response that inspired him to make multiple changes to the platform. Once he started, within two and a half months his page hit the first million followers and people from all walks of life had started appreciating the platform. PWRPWR