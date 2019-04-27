Dikshit exhorts Cong workers to ensure party returns to power at Centre

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Delhi Congress president and the party's candidate from North East Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls Sheila Dikshit asked party workers on Saturday to ensure the grand old party's victory in the ongoing election in order to save the country.Campaigning in the North East Delhi constituency, Dikshit exuded confidence that she will defeat her opponents and the Congress will win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital."I have not come here to seek votes for myself. I want the party workers to take the message of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to the people and ensure the victory of the party to save the country," the former Delhi chief minister said after inaugurating her election office at Burari.All the good things in the country like good healthcare and education facilities, increased air connectivity and automobiles happened due to the policies and programmes of the previous Congress governments, she said.At Rohtash Nagar, Dikshit asserted that the Congress would win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and exhorted the party workers to reach out to the voters who were eager to bring back the grand old party to power again.In North East Delhi, Dikshit is involved in a triangular poll contest with sitting MP and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey. PTI VIT RC