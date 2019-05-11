Dikshit, Kejriwal engage in friendly Twitter banter on poll eve

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) On the eve of Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal engaged in friendly banter on Twitter over the former's health.Dikshit asked Kejriwal why he is spreading rumours about her health."Why are you spreading rumours about my health. If you have nothing to do, then come over and have food at my place. You can also see how my health is, have food and also learn to fight elections without spreading rumours," she tweeted in Hindi.A senior Congress leader said Dikshit posted the tweet after learning that volunteers of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are spreading rumours in northeast Delhi that she is unable to actively take part in campaigning because of her health.Dikshit, a former three-time Delhi chief minister, is contesting the polls from North East Delhi seat.Kejriwal promptly denied having said anything about her health."When did I say anything about your health? Never. My family has taught me to respect elders. I wish God gives you good health and a long life. When you were going abroad for treatment, I had come uninvited to your place to enquire about your health. When should I come to your place for having food?" he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.Dikshit is pitted against BJP's sitting MP Manoj Tiwari and AAP's Dilip Pandey. PTI UZM VIT UZM DIVDIV