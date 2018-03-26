scorecardresearch
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 4,114-cr projects in Ktaka, Maha

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it has bagged projects worth a total Rs 4,114 crore from state-run NHAI in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The projects are to be built on Hybrid Annuity Mode, the company added.

"DBL has been declared L-l bidder for new Four Hybrid Annuity Projects valued at Rs 4,114.5 crore by the National Highways Authority of India in the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra," the company said in a BSE filing.

In Karnataka, the work is to four-lane Byrapura to Challakere section of NH-150 A, it said.

In Maharashtra, the task is four-laning of three road sections of National Highway 166, the company added. PTI ABI MKJ MKJ

