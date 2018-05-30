scorecardresearch
Dilip Buildcon Q4 net profit up 11 pc to Rs 217 cr

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Highways sector player Dilip Buildcon today reported a 11.01 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 217.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 196.1 crore for the year-ago quarter.

Its total income rose to Rs 2,562 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,753.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The companys total expenses also rose to Rs 2,283.8 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,563 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 917.60 apiece on the BSE, down 12.87 per cent from their previous close. PTI NAM SBT SBT

