Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,750-cr highway proj in Maharashtra

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it has won a Rs 1,750-crore highway project in Maharashtra for construction of access-controlled Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway.

"DBL has been declared L-1 bidder for a new EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project valued at Rs 1,750 crore by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd," the company said in BSE filing.

The project is for construction of access-controlled Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication 454.65 km Expressway on EPC mode, it said.

The company said the cost of the project is Rs 1,750.05 crore and the construction period is 30 months. PTI NAM SBT SBT