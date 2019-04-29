Dilip Kumar appointed as Officer on Special Duty in office of Lokpal

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Dilip Kumar was on Monday appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the office of Lokpal.It is perhaps the first official appointment of a bureaucrat in Lokpal.Kumar, a 1995-batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre, is at present joint secretary, National Human Rights Commission.He has been appointed for a period of six months on additional charge basis or till a new incumbent joins the post, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.President Ram Nath Kovind had on March 23 administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the chairperson of Lokpal.Justice Ghose retired from Supreme Court in May 2017. He then served as member of the NHRC before taking over as the Lokpal chief. PTI AKV AKV SOMSOM